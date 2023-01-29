Revealed: The top 10 places in the UK where dealers are set to see strong EV sales in 2023

An index has been compiled that tells dealers which places are likely to see strong sales of EVs this year.

London came out tops for electric vehicle adoption, with EVs representing almost 25 per cent of new and used car sales.

Nottingham is second on the index, which was compiled by used car marketplace Motorway after reviewing EV sales data by region, charging point availability and clean air policies of cities and towns.

Meanwhile, Bedford ranked third for EV readiness, thanks to the development of its extensive net-zero strategy and focus on installing public charging points.

It comes as EV sales continue to rise in the UK, with latest available figures showing sales of new EVs rose by 20 per cent last year, while used EV sales grew by 44.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2022.

Motorway co-founder Alex Buttle said: ‘While sales of EVs are on the rise across the UK, some towns and cities are streets ahead of others.

‘We’ve created this comprehensive index to help dealers understand which areas and cities are truly leading the charge when it comes to EV-friendliness and therefore likely to see strong EV sales in 2023.

‘As more UK areas continue to invest in charging point infrastructure, we will see an even greater number of motorists making the switch, as well as dealers stocking up on quality used EVs to meet this demand.’

The top 10 EV cities and towns

London Nottingham Bedford Manchester Newcastle upon Tyne Milton Keynes Bristol Oxford Coventry Southampton

Source: Motorway

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.