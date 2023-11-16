Robin Brindley announces retirement after 60 years at the helm of family-run car dealer

The long-serving boss of a successful family car dealer is to hand the business over to his stepson after six decades as chairman.

Robin Brindley has spent the last 60 years at the helm of Brindley Garages, guiding his family’s firm to 74th in the most recent edition of the Car Dealer Top 100.

The group, founded in 1931, recorded an EBITDA figure of more than £6.3m in its most recent set of accounts, representing the likes of Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Volvo, Nissan, MG, and Maxus.

Under Brindley’s watchful eye, the Wolverhampton-based outfit has grown into the one of largest privately owned motor groups in the West Midlands.

The firm now represents eight brands at 13 dealerships and boasts a seven acre Fleet and PDI centre.

Following Brindley’s decision to retire, the firm will now be headed up by his stepson, Che Watson, who has played a key role in the business over recent years.

Brindley said: ‘As I retire from my role as chairman, I’m proud to pass the torch to Che, who has been an integral part of our recent expansion.

‘Che envisions a future of continued growth, and I have full faith in his leadership to steer the company towards even greater heights.

‘I am profoundly grateful to all our loyal staff, and everyone who has contributed to our remarkable success.’

High up in Watson’s to do list will now be ensure success at the firm’s state-of-the-art new Kia showroom in Wolverhampton.

Opening its doors earlier this month, bosses say the new facility underscores the company’s ‘commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and elevating the automotive retail landscape’.