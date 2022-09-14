Log in
Robin Churchouse is made chairman of Lookers subsidiary

  • Robin Churchouse becomes chairman of Lookers Motor Group
  • Appointment to role at subsidiary is subject to regulatory approval
  • Ian Bull remains chairman of Lookers plc
  • Two non-executive directors to step down at the end of the year

Lookers has made Robin Churchouse chairman of its Lookers Motor Group subsidiary.

The dealership chain made the announcement today (Sep 14) via the London Stock Exchange, saying Churchouse’s appointment took effect as of yesterday and is subject to regulatory approval.

Ian Bull remains the non-executive chairman of Lookers plc. He was appointed to the top position in October 2021.

Lookers Motor Group is an FCA-regulated entity.

Churchouse, pictured, was made a non-executive director of Lookers in December 2020. He continues as chairman of the audit and risk committee, and as a member of the remuneration and nomination committees.

Today’s announcement also stated that non-executive director Vicky Mitchell and independent non-executive director Deborah Sherry would be stepping down from the board with effect from December 31.

Mitchell will have reached the end of her three-year term then. Sherry was appointed in April this year.

In the statement, Lookers said: ‘The board thanks them both for their contributions to Lookers and wishes them the very best for the future.’

