Independent dealership Rodgers of Plymouth has added MG to its portfolio.

The marque joins SsangYong and Mitsubishi at its Christian Mill site, with newly appointed managing director Richard Ackland telling Plymouth Live: ‘What an exciting proposition for us to be able to bring a leading electric brand like MG back to Plymouth.

‘We can now offer an even wider selection of cars to our customers, which they can try for themselves in store today.’

Rodgers of Plymouth, which also represents Kia at its Brixton site in the city and Hyundai at Crownhill, was established more than 90 years ago.

The addition of MG is part of the manufacturer’s rapid expansion plan as it looks to open another 10 showrooms in the UK in 2021.

The Chinese-owned brand currently has 120 dealers here and eventually aims to have 130, after 2020 saw it open 28 new showrooms.

Earlier this year, MG Motor commercial director Guy Pigounakis said: ‘Our dealer network is expanding on the back of a record year in which we saw our market share break the crucial one per cent barrier and our sales volumes increase by 41 per cent.’

He said MG had ‘massively’ outperformed the market and ended 2020 with volumes that matched some rivals that were far more established.

‘But this doesn’t surprise us. The MG range is perfect for our times – great-value cars that are great to drive, packed with technology and backed by a seven-year warranty.

‘MG is also the definitive leader in affordable electric motoring and encapsulates the idea of electric for everyone, something that our dealers – and our customers – can’t get enough of.’

SMC Group previously had the MG franchise in Plymouth.

