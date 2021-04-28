Rolls-Royce Motor Cars opens new flagship London showroom

Rolls-Royce Motors Cars’ brand new flagship London showroom has now opened.

The H.R. Owen-run dealership located in Mayfair has a dual-aspect presence on Stratton Street and Berkeley Street.

Rolls-Royce says the larger premises give much-needed space and a ‘wholly immersive client experience’.

The frontage is modelled on Rolls-Royce’s famous Pantheon grille and is topped by an uplit Spirit of Ecstasy, produced by the same maker as the iconic figurine that graces every Rolls-Royce.

After hours, video projections are displayed in the windows, to the right of the door, create, according to the firm, ‘the illusion of continuing life and activity inside’.

The interior is based on a luxury Galleria shopping experience, with Rolls-Royce model having its own dedicated space.

A kinetic lighting arrangement illuminates the area in which customers take delivery of their commission, using different sequences to create an ‘engaging atmosphere’, dependent on the product.

The lounge area features a ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’, displaying intriguing objects and pieces designed to spark ideas and conversations when customers are commissioning their cars.

There’s also a bar – called ‘Speakeasy’ as a reference to Prohibition-era bars – and the ‘brand director’s office’ which includes a configurator for finalising specifications.

An Atelier also features which houses samples of surface finishes, wood veneers, leathers, embroidery threads and numerous lambswool samples and fabrics. Other options on view include convertible hood fabrics and headliners, plus wheel options. There’s also a ‘social space’ within in the Atelier known as the Library.

Torsten Muller-Otvos, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO, said: ‘The opening of a new Rolls-Royce dealership is always a great moment for us; and as a brand founded and based in Great Britain, London has a key role to play in our global presence.

‘The timing of the opening of our new flagship store, which proudly displays our new visual identity is particularly apt, coinciding, as it does, with the re-opening of UK retail following the recent lockdown. The concurrent opening of our new re-designed boutique in Shanghai, acknowledges the importance of the China market to our business.

‘Now, with the opening of our new flagship residence in London, and our showroom in Shanghai, we are able to present our unique products in the surroundings of a luxurious boutique, befitting of Rolls-Royce’s position as the manufacturer of the world’s most precious luxury goods.

‘Our new London flagship is a perfect embodiment of our brand: completely contemporary, effortless and in tune with our clients’ tastes, requirements and expectations, yet fully aligned to our unique heritage and values.

‘We look forward to welcoming new and existing clients and sharing an authentic Rolls-Royce experience with them.’

Claus Andersen, brand director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London, added: ‘Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London can trace its roots all the way back to 1932, when Captain Harold Rolfe Owen established the first H.R. Owen showroom, selling the finest luxury motor cars.

‘Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London has been a mainstay of Mayfair ever since, and these all-new premises mark the start of a new chapter for one of Rolls-Royce’s oldest retailers.’