Romans International – Use of Video Winner 2023

As the used car industry becomes more and more digitalised, the use of video in the sales process grows in importance every year.

There are a number of ways that businesses can incorporate videos into their work from extended pieces on YouTube to WhatsApp video calls and even short TikTok clips.

Our Use of Video award aims to recognise those that are excelling at it and taking their businesses to the next level.

There was tough competition in this category with our two highly commended firms – Acklam Car Centre and Wisely Automotive – impressing our judges with their engaging content and high production values.

However, as with all our awards, only one can triumph and this year the honour went to Romans International.

The family-run business was founded in 1994 by Paul Jaconelli who today runs the business alongside his middle son Tom, who was on hand to collect the award.

Acklam Car Centre

Premier GT

R Symons

Romans International

Wisely Automotive

Tom told Car Dealer: ‘We have won a few Used Car Awards in the past but this is the one we’ve always wanted.

‘I studied video in my upbringing so I’m very proud to pick up this one.

‘I think we give a slightly different dynamic in our videos. We are all about giving information to our clients which enhances our offering.

‘We don’t want to be limited and we talk about giving advice in our videos and I think people resonate with that.

‘It’s been a tough year but there are certainly little pockets that are good for us. We certainly hope for better years ahead but we are doing okay.’

Among those to congratulate the team at Romans International was Car Dealer boss, James Baggott.

He added: ‘Our Use of Video Award shines a light on the used car dealers who use video across their businesses – from brand and car promotion to engaging customer videos.

‘This year’s winner – Romans International – not only manages to create engaging videos that are beautifully produced and interesting to watch – but they even have built up a loyal following online too.

‘Our judges were certainly impressed and we can’t think of a more deserving winner for this gong.’

Main image: Tom Jaconelli picks up Romans International’s gong from Spencer Hutt (national sales manager at Autoguard Warranties) and Used Car Awards host, Mike Brewer.