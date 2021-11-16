Santander Consumer Finance partners with GardX to launch branded added value products

Santander Consumer Finance (SCF) has appointed GardX International in an exciting new partnership that will see the launch of branded added value products for its 4,000 dealers and OEM partners.

From November, SCF will offer enhanced guaranteed asset protection and launch new tyre & alloy wheel and cosmetic repair insurance products.

Delivery will be through a multi-channel approach including GardX’s award-winning digital communication platform B2See.

Stewart Grant, commercial director, SCF said: ‘We are very pleased to be partnering with GardX for the supply of these new products and digital solutions.

‘We believe we have the balance right between offering fair value for money for customers and providing dealers with an increased opportunity to maximise their sales performance.

‘This new relationship strengthens our extended product offering for our dealer and OEM partners and we are very excited to see the success with the additional support of GardX’s account management team.’

His excitement was shared by GardX, which says it is ‘confident that this will have a significant impact on both product penetrations and customer satisfaction’.

Victor Coutin, managing director of GardX added: ‘This is a great partnership announcement for GardX.

‘SCF are a leading provider and we are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with them.

‘In addition to our insurance products, SCF have identified the value in using our digital solutions and recently acquired contact centre (Calls4U) to underpin the sales strategy of our award-winning products.

‘We are confident that this will have a significant impact on both product penetrations & customer satisfaction and we look forward to providing new experiences for their sales force and delivering innovative products and solutions to their customers.’

For more information email [email protected]