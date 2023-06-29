Saxton 4×4 bosses thank ‘tireless’ staff after announcing record profits for 2022

Saxton 4×4 has announced record profits for 2022 with bosses paying tribute to the ‘tireless’ work of staff which has made the achievement possible.

The Car Dealer Top 100 outfit enjoyed a stellar period in the 12 months to June 30, 2022, with profits and turnover both skyrocketing.

Accounts published via Companies House show that the Essex-based luxury retailer brought in an impressive £243.63m last year.

That represents a rise of just under 25 per cent when compared to 2021’s turnover, which stood at £195.3m.

Of that improved turnover, over £226.3m came from vehicle sales with parts sales accounting for £3.35m. Meanwhile, services and other sales brought in £13.96m.

As a result of the increased revenue, pre-tax profits also soared for Saxton 4×4, with the firm making £9.76m compared to £8m in the previous year.

Director Alan Austin was quick to put the achievement down to the group’s hard working staff, with the accounts showing the firm had an average of 145 employees in 2022, compared to 131, 12 months earlier.

Despite the growth, staff costs including wages, social security costs and pensions actually fell from £7.04m to £6.86.

One explanation could be the end of the furlough scheme last year, with Sexton previously claiming £120,344 and £351,969 in government grants in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

In a statement including in the accounts, Austin thanked staff and put the improved results down to a ‘focus on quality and customer service’.

He said: ‘The company continues to focus on product quality and customer service. We continue to offer the most reliable used 4×4 vehicles in the UK with up to 1.100 cars in stock in Chelmsford.

‘The company partners with reputed finance houses to provide customers with a range of finance products to the highest standards.

‘Our staff are key to delivering the customer service we expect and during the year we employed an average of 145 staff, many of whom are from the local community.

‘The professional development of our staff is paramount to the service we offer to customers, we continue to invest in the development and training of our existing staff.

‘Many of our staff are trained in numerous areas of the business, which provides excellent flexibility for business resourcing, but also increase staff satisfaction.

‘The board would like to express their gratitude to the entire Saxton 4×4 team have worked tirelessly during the year to ensure the safety and well being of their colleagues and customers.’