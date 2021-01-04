Scotland will be placed into a national lockdown from midnight tonight – with car dealers hoping they’ll be allowed to continue with click and collect services.

Making the announcement, first minister Nicola Sturgeon said a lockdown would be in effect in Scotland for the duration of January as current Tier 4 restrictions are not enough to tackle coronavirus.

From tomorrow, she announced, Scots will be legally required to stay at home in a move that mirrors the lockdown put in place in March.

People will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential purposes including essential shopping, caring responsibilities and exercise.

Currently, what this means for car dealers is unclear, however the motor trade is planning for the current restrictions to continue.

Dealers hope that means click and collect will be allowed as well as service and repair work – the latter allowed to continue during all lockdowns as an essential service.

Group boss Peter Vardy told Car Dealer that he was awaiting news of what the lockdown meant for dealers, but said he will be insisting colleagues wear a mask at all times in his dealerships, whatever the circumstances, now and that those who can work for home will do so.

He said: ‘We will ask all non-customer facing staff to work from home now. We’re waiting to hear the details, but are hoping it means the current restrictions that are in place, i.e. showrooms are closed and click and collect can continue, will still be the case.

‘We will be asking all colleagues to wear a mask at all times now, though. Before they could take them off in a meeting room or similar, but from now it’ll be masks at all times.’

In Mainland Scotland, businesses – including car dealers – had already closed their doors under Tier 4 restrictions but click and collect services were allowed.

Sturgeon told MSPs: ‘The advice of our clinical advisers is clear that the increased transmissibility of the new variant means that the current Level 4 measures may not be sufficient to bring the R number back below one.

‘It is essential that we further limit interaction between different households to stem the spread and bring the situation back under control, while we vaccinate more people.

‘In short, we must return for a period to a situation much closer to the lockdown of last March.’

People who are shielding in Scotland have been told not to go into work.

Rules around outdoor gatherings will change to only allow two people from two households to meet outdoors.

Schools in Scotland will remain closed to most pupils until February at the earliest, however for children of key workers who cannot work from home, and for vulnerable youngsters schools will stay open.