Seat Leon named the fastest selling used car as a Lexus lags at the bottom

Seat has topped the fastest selling used cars list with its Leon hatchback taking just 10 days on average to fly off forecourts.

The petrol plug-in hybrid version of the Spanish hatchback sold an average of 16 days faster than the national average of 26 days for used cars.

The latest data from Auto Trader also reveals the slowest selling car of the year so far is the Lexus RX, taking an average of 103 days to find a new home.

The 26-day average so far for 2024 is the fastest speed of sale recorded by the advertising marketplace for three years and the firm says ‘reflects the underlying strength of the used car market’.

Richard Walker, Auto Trader’s data and insights director, said: ‘The speed in which used cars are selling is a good barometer of health in the market, so it’s reassuring to see that stock is continuing to turn quickly.

‘We may see some slight movement by the end of the month, but at this point, we’re seeing used cars shift at near record levels.’

Two Vauxhalls made up the second and third placed fastest selling cars with the Grandland X and Crossland both selling in 11 days and under on average.

The fastest selling list was dominated by petrol and diesel vehicles, with just one electric car on the list and one hybrid.

Fastest selling used cars

Source: Auto Trader data year to date Seat Leon (3 to 5 Years) – 10 days Vauxhall Crossland (3 to 5 Years) – 10.5 days Vauxhall Grandland X (1 to 3 Years) – 11 days Skoda Kodiaq (1 to 3 Years) – 11.5 days Skoda Superb (up to 1 Year) – 11.5 days MG HS (1 to 3 Years) – 12 days Tesla Model Y (up to 1 Year) – 12 days Volkswagen T-Roc (up to 1 Year) – 12.5 days Vauxhall Grandland X (1 to 3 Years) – 12.5 days Ford Focus (1 to 3 Years) – 13 days

Meanwhile, four BMWs were included in the top 10 slowest selling list with the Z4, M2, iX and M4 all featuring.

Auto Trader collates the data using the date used cars are listed for sale on the marketplace and when dealers remove them.

The firm said volume cars were currently selling the fastest, leaving forecourts on average in 25 days while premium brands take around 29 days.

Slowest selling used cars

Source: Auto Trader data year to date Lexus RX (up to 1 Year) – 103 days Citroen C4 (up to 1 Year) – 98 days BMW Z4 (up to 1 Year) – 96 days Porsche 911 (3 to 5 Years) – 92 days Mercedes-Benz SL Class (5 to 10 Years) – 91 days BMW M2 (up to 1 Year) – 90.5 days BMW iX (up to 1 Year) – 89 days BMW M4 (5 to 10 Years) – 86 days Volkswagen ID.4 (up to 1 Year) – 85 days Abarth 124 Spider (5 to 10 Years) – 85 days

When it comes to fuel type, petrol (25 days) is the fastest seller, followed by diesel (28 days) and electric (32 days). And one to three year old cars are the fastest selling when it comes to age of vehicle.