Sep 10: King’s historic address; Formal proclamation to take place; Sports tributes to be held; Interest rate decision postponed

King makes historic televised address to mark Queen’s death

The King paid a poignant and moving tribute to his ‘darling Mama’ the Queen yesterday evening during a televised address in his first public broadcast as monarch.

Charles said of his ‘beloved mother’ the late Elizabeth II: ‘We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.’

Pledging his whole life as service as the new sovereign just as the Queen did, he also announced that he had created his son William the Prince of Wales, with Kate the Princess of Wales, and expressed his ‘love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas’.

Charles to be formally proclaimed monarch

King Charles III will be formally proclaimed monarch today during an Accession Council ceremony televised for the first time.

Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother on Thursday, but the Accession Council, attended by privy counsellors, will confirm his role at 10am.

The new monarch won’t attend the ceremony at St James’s Palace, only joining afterwards to hold his first Privy Council meeting.

Tributes planned at sporting events as football halts to remember Queen

Tributes will be paid to the Queen at the sporting events going ahead today after football fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect.

Players and coaches will wear black armbands during the deciding Test between England and South Africa at the Kia Oval, where there will be a minute’s silence followed by the national anthem ahead of the match.

Similar scenes are expected at Premiership Rugby fixtures, Super League games and the BMW PGA Championship golf tournament at Wentworth. The official mourning guidance, published yesterday, said there was no obligation for sports organisations to cancel or reschedule events.

No 10 says energy bills freeze will go ahead despite mourning period

Downing Street says it doesn’t believe the mourning period for the Queen’s death will have any impact on Liz Truss’s new policy to prevent average energy bills soaring past £2,500.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said yesterday that the two-year energy price guarantee for Britain will be ready for households from October 1, as scheduled.

Officials are working in the background to draw up a strategy to support businesses through the gas crisis for six months and come up with a plan for Northern Ireland. Truss announced the strategy on Thursday in the hours before the Queen’s death.

Bank of England postpones interest rate decision

A widely expected rise in interest rates has been put on hold following the death of the Queen.

The Bank of England said decision-makers on its monetary policy committee wouldn’t meet as scheduled next week.

Instead, the meeting, at which committee members are expected to hike rates again, will take place on September 22.

UK sees one of the biggest drops in OECD real wages, report finds

The UK saw one of the biggest falls in real wages among OECD countries, a new report from the organisation shows.

Real wages dropped by 2.9 per cent between 2021 and 2022, according to the data, compared with a 2.3 per cent drop across the bloc.

The new data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) also showed that the UK had one of the largest falls in employment among the least well-educated because of the pandemic.

John Lewis Partnership to reveal latest progress in revival plan

The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) will reveal the firm’s latest progress next week as the retail giant seeks to broaden and modernise its appeal.

JLP, which runs the John Lewis department store business and Waitrose grocery chain, is due to unveil its financial results for the half-year to July in an update on Thursday, September 15.

The department store business cut thousands of jobs and axed stores in 2020 as the pandemic exacerbated pressure already felt by the group. But the company sprang back into the black last year, posting a £181m pre-tax profit in the year to January 2022, thanks to record sales from its department stores.

Three dead and 11 injured after trains collide in Croatia

At least three people have been killed and 11 more injured including foreign citizens after a passenger train and freight train collided in Croatia.

The accident happened about 9.30pm (8.30pm BST) yesterday near the town of Novska, close to the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina, said police.

Prime minister Andrej Plenkovic said the bodies of three people were found at the site of the accident but more victims could still be found this morning.

Mercedes and Rivian to collaborate on electric van production

Mercedes and Rivian have entered into a strategic partnership to create large electric vans.

The pair intend to invest in and operate a European factory that would start production in a few years. The goal is to create a new electric-only production facility that would use an existing Mercedes site in central or eastern Europe.

Two electric vans will be created. The first will be based on the Mercedes-Bens Vans Electric Architecture, while the second will sit upon the Rivian Light Van platform.

