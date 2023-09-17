Sep 17: Energy secretary calls for pragmatic approach to net zero; Welsh 20mph limit rolls out; Truss to claim she would have saved £35bn

New energy secretary calls for pragmatic approach to net zero

The new Energy Secretary has said that ‘pragmatic policies’ are needed to get the UK to net zero.

It comes amid reports, in both The Sun and the Mail on Sunday, that the prime minister is carrying out an ‘audit’ of net zero policies ahead of the next general election.

Rishi Sunak has repeatedly deployed the language of pragmatism and proportionality when discussing net zero, but campaigners and activists have charged him with a disinterest in climate policies.

20mph speed limit for Welsh residential roads begins

Wales has become the first country in the UK to roll out a default 20mph speed limit for residential roads.

The scheme begins on Sunday and most roads in Wales that are currently 30mph have become 20mph although councils have discretion to impose exemptions.

The Welsh Government has said that cutting the limit from 30mph to 20mph will protect lives and save the NHS in Wales £92m a year.

The RAC warned drivers not to rely on satnavs for the correct speed limit and instead follow the road signs.

AA callouts surge after August rain ‘hid potholes from drivers’

Wet weather during August sparked a surge in pothole-related vehicle breakdowns as surface water hid highway defects, new figures suggest.

The AA said it received 48,994 callouts last month to vehicles stranded due to faults likely caused by potholes.

That is 13 per cent more than in August 2022 and means 2023 is on track to be one of the worst years on record for pothole-related breakdowns.

Truss to claim economic plan would have saved £35bn

Liz Truss will claim that Rishi Sunak’s Government has spent £35bn more than she would have as prime minister, in a speech on Monday.

The short-lived PM will use a speech at the Institute for Government to defend and explain her time in charge, nearly a year on from the ill-fated mini-budget that helped end her premiership.

According to the Telegraph, Truss will point out that under her plans £18.4bn would have been saved in 2023/24, with another £17.1bn in 2024/25.

Moto Guzzi reveals new retro-inspired cafe racer

Moto Guzzi has added to its V7 Stone range with a new classic-inspired Corsa version.

On top of the standard V7 Stone specification, the Corsa arrives with an eye-catching two-tone paint scheme and a special fairing design which runs around the circular headlight.

A red stripe is also used along the top fairing and is then continued along the lower part of the fuel tank, plus a hard cover for the rear part of the saddle to help give it an even cleaner design.

Thunderstorms

The south will experience a largely warm and humid day today with thundery showers spreading across the country, according to the Met Office.

In the easy there will be less showers and mainly dry but it will be cloudier than recently.

Tonight, those in the west will likely see some isolated thunderstorms throughout the night, and this will be possible in the southeast, too.