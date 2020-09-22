Here are the headlines on Tuesday, September 22

Pubs and restaurants to close at 10pm in England

Pubs, bars and restaurants in England will be ordered to close by 10pm each night from Thursday (Sep 24) under tough restrictions to be announced by Boris Johnson to try to curb the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

The PM will address the nation at 8pm this evening (Sep 22) to outline new measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, which will also restrict the hospitality sector to table service.

It comes after the government’s chief scientific and medical advisers painted a grim picture of how 200 or more people in the UK could die each day by mid-November if the current rate of infection isn’t halted.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is also expected to announce new measures today to tackle the spread of coronavirus across the country.

EU-UK Brexit talks challenging, Irish minister claims

Ireland’s foreign affairs minister has said the EU-UK Brexit negotiations have been challenging in recent weeks and that the EU has his full support.

Simon Coveney made the comments ahead of meeting chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels today.

The remark comes amid recent controversy over the UK government’s bid to use domestic legislation to override elements of the Brexit divorce deal, in particular the Northern Ireland protocol on post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Black graduates less likely to be satisfied with career than white peers, study reveals

Black graduates are less likely to say they are satisfied with their careers after leaving university than their white peers, a report suggests.

The analysis of 111,950 UK-based graduates shows that, of young people leaving university in 2010/11 and 2012/13, UK black graduates are 2.6 percentage points less likely to express career satisfaction compared with white graduates.

Figures published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) show that the difference is even larger – approximately nine percentage points – for graduates who started university at an older age.

Man quizzed over Pippa Matthews ‘hacking’ jailed in US over unrelated crimes

A British man questioned over the alleged hacking of an iCloud account belonging to the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister has been sentenced to five years in jail in the US in an unrelated case.

Nathan Francis Wyatt, 39, who was part of a hacking collective called The Dark Overlord, was sentenced for helping the group steal information from several companies in the US, including in Missouri, Illinois and Georgia.

He pleaded guilty in federal court in St Louis to conspiring to commit aggravated identity theft and computer fraud. Wyatt was also ordered to pay some 1.5 million dollars (circa £1.17m) in restitution.

In 2016, he was arrested by UK police investigating the hacking of Pippa Matthews’ iCloud account, amid reports pictures of Kate and her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were among thousands of images taken, but he was subsequently released with no further action taken in relation to that case.

Women make up third of FTSE 350 board members for first time

Women account for more than a third of board members across the UK’s top 350 companies for the first time, new figures show – although four in 10 of the businesses failed to reach the target.

Representation of women in the FTSE 350 rose by 3.8 per cent in the past year, but 19 of the FTSE 250 companies have just one female board member.



Monte Carlo Rally-win Mini launched

Mini has launched a limited edition version of its three-door hatch to commemorate its 1964 Monte Carlo Rally win.

Called the Paddy Hopkirk Edition, it’s named after the Northern Irish rally driver who took his classic Mini Cooper S to victory and is limited to 100 units.

John Lennon’s killer apologises

John Lennon’s killer has apologised to the former Beatle’s widow, Yoko Ono, saying he thinks about the ‘despicable act’ all the time and accepts he may spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Mark David Chapman, 65, was denied parole for an 11th time following a hearing last month. He has been locked up since murdering Lennon in Manhattan in December 1980.

He shot him four times outside the Dakota apartment building in the Upper West Side as Ono looked on.

A transcript of the parole hearing obtained by the PA news agency under freedom of information laws reveals the board rejected Chapman’s release on the grounds it ‘would be incompatible with the welfare of society’.

Experts issue red warning over extinction risk to maple trees

More than one in five species of maple trees – whose rich colours are one of the striking sights of autumn – are at high risk of extinction, experts warn.

The latest ‘Red List’ for maples, published by Botanic Gardens Conservation International, reveals that 36 out of the 158 species – some 23 per cent – are at high risk of extinction in the near future in the wild.

Weather outlook

It’s the autumn equinox today and northern areas will see wet and windy conditions continuing, moving into Northern Ireland during the day, says BBC Weather. It’ll be mostly dry in England and Wales with sunny spells, but cloud will build up. Tonight will see rain push south-east across Britain, continuing tomorrow, which will also see some sun.