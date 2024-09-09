Sept 9: Councils facing £4bn hole in finances; Covid-19 inquiry; Alpine to reveal electric fastback

HMRC has ‘failed to use new powers’ around retail tax evasion, says watchdog

The UK is failing to tackle tax evasion among retailers despite new government powers, according to a new report by the UK’s public spending watchdog.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said the government ‘lacks an effective response’ to illegal tax dodgers in the sector, amid a sharp increase in the problem in recent years.

HM Revenue and Customs’ (HMRC) most recent figures, from 2022-23, estimate that £5.bn was lost due to tax evasion, 81% of it from small businesses, up from 66% in 2019-20. But the department currently ‘does not have a specific strategy’ to clamp down on the issue, the NAO said.

Councils facing £4bn hole in finances for coming year, research suggests

Councils across England, Scotland and Wales have a collective hole in their finances amounting to more than £4bn for the coming financial year, threatening fresh cuts to services, new research suggests.

Unison said the shortfall was ‘way beyond’ any previous estimates, warning that council funding was in a dire state with ‘massive cuts’ likely to essential services and jobs.

The union said in a report, Councils on the Brink, that failure to tackle the growing problem soon risked ‘widespread collapse’ of local government. Without urgent government support, the union is warning that the combined funding shortfall could rise to £8.5bn by 2026/27.

Alpine to show off electric ‘sport fastback’ next month

French performance car brand Alpine has said it will reveal a new electric ‘sport fastback’ next month, before putting the car into production in 2025.

Alpine has published scant details about the car, showing off just a teaser image and confirmed the name –’A390_β’. The ‘3’ refers to the car’s size and ’90’ refers to its versatile and everyday use vehicles.

The car will be revealed ahead of the Paris Motor Show, which will take place between October 14 and 21.

The markets

The world’s top stock indices continued on a downward trend on Friday as concerns over the US economy persist following the release of weaker-than-expected jobs data.

London’s FTSE 100 dropped by 60.24 points, or 0.73%, to end the week at 8,181.47. The downbeat mood was felt across Europe, with Germany’s Dax slumping 1.59% at the end of the day, while France’s Cac 40 shed 1.07%. In New York, the S&P 500 was falling by about 1.5% and the Dow Jones was down 0.9% by the time European markets closed.

The pound was down around 0.3% against the US dollar at 1.3135, and down 0.1% against the euro at 1.185.

UK Covid-19 Inquiry to examine impact of pandemic on healthcare

The impact of the Covid pandemic on NHS workers, patients and the delivery of healthcare is set to be examined by a public inquiry.

The first public hearings of module three of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry will be held on Monday, with leaders from the Health and Safety Executive and Unison expected to give evidence this week.

This part of the inquiry is looking at the governmental and societal response to Covid-19 by assessing the impact of the pandemic on how NHS services were delivered. This will include how managers led the pandemic response, the role of primary care and GPs, NHS backlogs, and how the vaccine programme was integrated.

Government unveils ‘bus revolution’ measures

Measures to empower local leaders to take control of bus services have been unveiled by the government.

Transport secretary Louise Haigh claimed her ‘bus revolution’ will save vital routes nationwide.

Legislation giving all local transport authorities new powers to run their own bus services will be laid before Parliament on Monday in the form of a statutory instrument. Only metro mayors can currently control services in this way.

Latest on Car Dealer

Chery is expanding its Omoda and Jaecoo models in the UK, emphasising the importance of its dealer network. With 80 dealerships signed and more planned, Chery aims for a distinct showroom experience for each brand, prioritising dealer-led sales over online transactions.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has welcomed 31 new apprentices to its Goodwood facility, increasing the total to 98 apprentices. They will train across various departments, including new areas like data analytics and product development, combining practical experience with academic study.

Vines BMW boss Sean Kelly highlighted the motor trade’s poor customer retention, especially in the used car sector, urging dealers to improve post-sales contact and relationship-building. He criticised the reliance on impersonal digital communication and emphasised giving customers reasons to return.

It’s now been two years since Volvo unveiled its most expensive car ever – the EX90 – and for the vast majority of that time, details have been somewhat scant. Now however, with the EV set to arrive on UK roads, our man James Baggott has been getting up close and personal with the £100,000 SUV

BMW has extended a safety recall for its Integrated Braking System, initially affecting 14,000 UK vehicles, to include more BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce models. The recall addresses issues with hydraulic brake assistance, ABS, and stability control, impacting vehicle safety.

Volvo has unveiled a revised XC90 SUV with a refreshed exterior, new interior features, and updated engine options, including mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. The flagship offers enhanced performance, luxury, and efficiency, with prices starting at £63,790.

The Trade Centre Group saw a 10% drop in turnover to £311.3m and a 5% decline in pre-tax profit to £6.6m in 2023, with vehicle sales down 7.2%. Despite economic challenges, adjusted EBITDA increased slightly, and strategic transformations are underway.

Mitchell Mazda in Cheshire celebrated 20 years with Mazda, receiving a commemorative plaque from Mazda UK MD Jeremy Thomson. The dealership credits its success to its dedicated team, focus on people, and strong customer retention, hosting events like the annual MX-5 Ride Out Day.

TV star Mike Brewer, known for hosting Wheeler Dealers, has told Car Dealer Podcast Live how he has rekindled his passion for the used car trade by co-founding One Automotive in Warwickshire two years ago with James Elkinton. The dealership sells around 50 cars monthly, emphasising Brewer’s hands-on involvement and love for the motor trade.

Weather

Cloud and rain will gradually clear in northern and eastern England, reports BBC Weather, while southern areas will have sunny spells. It’ll turn cloudier in the north later on; it’ll be a breezy day with temperatures topping 18 degrees.

It’ll stay windy tonight with outbreaks of rain for the north and the Midlands. Drier in the south.