BMW to recall thousands of its cars over potential braking problem – including Rolls Royce Spectre

BMW is extending a safety recall to cover a huge number of vehicles made by the manufacturer over a potential problem with the brakes.

Back in February, BMW Group put out a recall relating to its Integrated Braking System across a variety of BMW vehicles.

At the time, it was believed to affect around 14,000 UK cars, including popular models like the X5 and 5 Series.

The reason for the recall was due to affected vehicles suffering an ‘unexpected loss of hydraulic brake assistance’ which would reduce braking effectiveness.

In addition, the recall stated that a car’s ABS and stability control system could be impaired.

However, this recall has now been expanded to cover not only a variety of BMW vehicles but also cars from other brands within the German group such as Mini and Rolls-Royce.

The firm’s dealers are believed to have also been told they cannot sell used models on their forecourts that require the recall work to be carried out and must fix cars on the road with customers first.

One source told us the recall work could take months to complete due to a lack of parts needed for the repairs.

In a statement, a BMW spokesperson told Car Dealer: ‘In February 2024, the BMW Group issued a safety-related recall for the Integrated Braking System across a range of BMW models.

‘The company is extending this action to include more BMW and Mini models as additional cases outside the original scope of the recall have been identified.

‘BMW Group UK is in discussions with the DVSA and will announce the intended remedy actions imminently. Where vehicles are recalled, affected customers in the UK will be informed via a letter to the registered keeper.’

Vehicles affected include:

Some of the new MINI model range (3- and 5-door Cooper as well as Countryman)

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

BMW 5 Series Saloon

BMW 5 Series Touring

BMW 7 Series

BMW X1

BMW X2

BMW X5

BMW X5M

BMW X6

BMW X6M

BMW X7

BMW XM

Rolls Royce Spectre

It is not clear at this present time how many UK cars will be affected by this issue.

It comes following a pause in deliveries of Mini’s Cooper and Countryman vehicles, as reported by Autocar. This was due to the same brake-related issue which is believed to have been caused by defective parts.