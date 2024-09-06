Volvo gives major makeover to flagship XC90 SUV hybrid

Volvo has unveiled a heavily revised version of its flagship SUV – the XC90.

The second-generation seven-seater’s exterior has a new front grille with a slimmer headlight design plus there are new alloy wheels and darkened tail-lights.

Inside boasts a new dashboard with reshaped air vents as well as an 11.2-inch infotainment screen.

All-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox are standard, and as with the previous car, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions are available.

The entry-level 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine – badged B5 – produces 247bhp and 360Nm of torque, taking the car from 0-60mph in 7.5 seconds.

Inside the updated Volvo XC90

A more powerful 2.0-litre B6 petrol engine, meanwhile, comes with a turbocharger as well as a supercharger that increases power to 295bhp and 420Nm of torque, enabling a 6.5-second 0-60mph time.

Both the B5 and B6 are assisted by a 48v lithium-ion battery.

The plug-in hybrid T8 comes with the same engine as the B6 but has the added benefit of an 18.8kWh battery pack and electric motor, which together take power to 449bhp and 709Nm of torque, while 0-60mph is achieved in 5.2 seconds.

Additionally, the car can manage a claimed 44 miles on electric power alone.

Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars, said: ‘Our hybrid flagship has been one of our best-selling models for years and it’s still a favourite among many customers.

‘Whether it’s comfort, space, luxury, versatility or hybrid efficiency you look for, the XC90 delivers on all accounts.’

The new XC90 is available to order now with expected deliveries from the end of the year. Prices start at £63,790 and rise to £72,650 for the plug-in hybrid model.