Service & Repair Outlet of the Year sponsored by Warrantywise, Winner: Spencers MOT & Service Centre

Time 57 seconds ago

Spencers MOT & Service Centre received top honours in the Service & Repair Outlet category at this year’s Used Car Awards.

It’s a tough task to be a master of both the workshop and a car sales operation but the Norwich business impressed mystery shoppers with their great customer service.

Owner Spencer Gray said: ‘We’re really pleased, it’s fantastic news for us and the staff to show all of the hard work that’s been put in over the last couple of years. 

‘We’re dedicated to our customers and try to keep our service at the highest level possible. We work hard in the local area to build relationships. 

‘We’re humbled, we didn’t think we’d be taking home an award tonight so it really means the world.’

Service and Repair of the year

Shortlisted for this award:

  • Anderson Clark Motor Repairs
  • Just Nice Clean Cars
  • Spencers MOT & Service Centre
  • Thatcham MOT Centre
  • Uckfield Motor Services

Gray also picked up the award for Used Car Dealer Principal on the night.

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘Spencers Car Sales blew away our mystery shoppers with their top customer service. 

‘They found the team were exceptional and the experience was smooth and easy, whether talking to service or sales. It’s a slick operation and easy to see why they have so many happy customers.

‘They should be extremely proud to be walking away with not one, but two awards, for Best Used Car Service Centre and Spencer Gray’s award for dealer principal of the year.’

Highly commended in this category were Anderson Clark Motor Repairs and Thatcham MOT Centre.

W:www.spencersmot.co.uk

T: 01603 266 000

