Shelbourne Motors poaches Alan Thompson from Charles Hurst Group to become its first chief operating officer

Shelbourne Motors has made Alan Thompson its first chief operating officer.

Johnson joins Shelbourne from the Charles Hurst Group, where he worked for more than 18 years, latterly as JLR head of business, and will spearhead the company’s growth strategy.

It comes as Shelbourne – one of Northern Ireland’s largest family-owned vehicle retailers – marks 50 years of business with a £3m capital investment programme, renovating and upgrading its multi-franchise retail sites in Portadown and Newry.

Paul Ward, director of Shelbourne Motors, said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Alan as our first chief operations officer in our 50th year of business.

‘His vast industry experience, proven leadership abilities and commitment to innovation aligns with our vision for the future.

‘Alan’s appointment comes at a very exciting time for the business as we continue to roll out our £3m capital investment programme across our multi-franchise retail sites.

‘His strategic capabilities and proven operational effectiveness will be invaluable in driving our ambitious growth strategy built upon our commitment to delivering unparalleled customer service.’

Thompson said: ‘I’m delighted to be joining one of Northern Ireland’s largest family-owned vehicle retailers as its first chief operating officer.

‘Shelbourne Motors has a rich heritage in the local automotive industry and a well-deserved reputation for excellence and innovation in delivering a quality customer experience across its excellent franchise network.

‘I look forward to leading a very talented team to drive the company to even greater success.’

Shelbourne Motors was founded by the Ward family and now sells more than 5,000 new and used cars a year.

It currently employs more than 150 staff and has the franchises for Toyota Renault, Nissan, Kia, Dacia, and Maxus, as well as its own used car brand Autoselect, contract hire and leasing division plus vehicle rental division.