Shell plugs into ‘destination charging’ with plans for 800 Recharge points at Waitrose stores by 2025

Shell is to install 800 charging points at Waitrose stores nationwide by 2025.

It builds on the duo’s existing partnership and will see 100 Waitrose locations get six 22kW and two 50kW rapid Shell Recharge points, starting early next year.

Shell UK retail general manager Bernadette Williamson said: ‘This is great news for EV drivers across the UK, knowing they can easily, quickly and reliably charge up at Shell charge points while shopping at Waitrose.

‘We want to make EV charging as hassle-free as possible and support our customers wherever they want to charge.’

The companies are also increasing the number of Shell Select stations offering Waitrose food by 68, taking the total to at least 125 by 2025.

Meanwhile, John Lewis’s Click & Collect service will also be made available at 80 more Shell forecourt shops this summer, adding to the 30 already available.

Waitrose executive director James Bailey said: ‘This is an important partnership for Waitrose and means we can offer even greater convenience to more of our customers.

‘We’re also delighted to bring our customers 800 new charging points for electric vehicles, including new rapid charging capabilities, as the UK moves more and more towards a sustainable transport network.’

The announcement represents Shell Recharge’s first foray into ‘destination charging’, which lets EV owners charge their vehicle while they’re primarily visiting a location for another activity, such as shopping.