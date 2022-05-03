Sherwoods Gateshead scoops top retailer trophy for second year in a row as Citroen honours UK dealers

Sherwoods Gateshead has done the double after being named Citroen UK’s dealer of the year for two years in a row.

It retained the trophy it won for 2020 by also scooping it for 2021 at the Citroen United By Excellence (Cube) awards ceremony held at the De Vere East Midlands Conference Centre.

The black-tie event recognised the success of Citroen’s retailer network and people working in it across various categories, as well as highlighting the top sales executives and retailers that most improved their performance over the past 12 months.

Sherwoods Citroen in Gateshead was named the top retailer because of its continued strong performance during the year.

Eurig Druce, Citroen UK’s managing director, said: ‘2021 was another challenging year for the industry, with Covid and supply constraints impacting the whole sector.

‘Yet despite these challenges, our retail network continued to offer customers excellent service throughout and showed great resilience and determination. It is this fantastic Team Citroen spirit that we recognise with these awards.

‘Congratulations to Sherwoods Citroen in Gateshead for another excellent year and for winning the Retailer of the Year title once again.’

The Cube programme, which was introduced in 2021, groups retailers into ‘Teams’ based on their size, pitting those with similar opportunities against other retailers.

This year’s awards event recognised the best retailers across a variety of ‘Leagues’, including a New Retailer League, Small Retailer League, Medium Retailer League and Large Retailer League.

Cube Awards winners for 2021

Overall Winner – Sherwoods Gateshead

New Retailer League – Robins & Day Leicester

Small Retailer League – Drivers of Prestatyn

Medium Retailer League – Sherwoods Gateshead

Large Retailer League – Sherwoods Town Centre

Best Sales CSI – Drivers of Prestatyn

Best Aftersales CSI – J&A Rigbye Chorley

Retail LEV Award – Robins & Day Redditch

Best Retail Sales Executive – Karen Raynsford, Sherwoods Town Centre

Most Improved Retailer – Pentagon Lincoln

The Sherwoods Citroen Gateshead team are pictured at top