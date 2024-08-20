Shocking new footage reveals devastating impact of inferno at Ron Skinner car supermarket

Shocking new footage has revealed the full, devastating impact of a major fire at the Ron Skinner & Sons used car supermarket in Tredegar.

Car Dealer reported yesterday (Aug 19) that an investigation has been launched into a blaze which tore through the showroom on the Tarfarnaubach Industrial Estate in Blaenau Gwent.

South Wales Fire & Rescue Service was initially called to the scene at around 1am on Saturday (Aug 17) with more than 100 firefighters battling through the night to bring the flames under control.

Now, the force has released heart-breaking video footage, which shows the full extent of the damage sustained in the inferno.

The video, posted on X, shows amber flames billowing from the windows and doors of the metal building. It also shows the site left as a barely-standing, burnt-out shell after the fire was finally extinguished.

Writing on social media, South Wales Fire & Rescue Service said: ‘We would like to thank the community for their cooperation during the incident, as well as our operational fire crews who worked tirelessly to bring the incident to a safe close.’

📸 Footage from a large commercial fire at Ron Skinners in #Tredegar this weekend. 👏 We would like to thank the community for their cooperation during the incident, as well as our operational fire crews who worked tirelessly to bring the incident to a safe close. pic.twitter.com/V2qCD9Qy2m — South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (@SWFireandRescue) August 19, 2024

The emergency service is now investigating the cause of the fire, which thankfully did not cause any injuries to anyone.

Resident Paige Bennett, who lives opposite the showroom, was quoted by BBC News as saying explosions had made the windows of her house shake.

Meanwhile, Senedd member Alun Davies, who represents Blaenau Gwent, said he had contacted the council and Welsh government to see that Ron Skinner ‘gets all the support it needs to recover and to rebuild’.

The business’s sites in Cardiff, Crosshands and Neylands are continuing to operate as usual.

The firm has also issued a statement confirming that the Tredegar site will be closed until further notice.

Main image: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service