Showrooms put on a show for customers as first 23 plate vehicles roll off the forecourts

As February turns to March, car dealers all over the country have been holding special to celebrate New Plate Day.
Six months on from the introduction of the 72 plate, the first 23 registered vehicles have been rolling off the forecourts today.
Despite some reports suggesting the biannual event no longer has the importance it once did, retailers everywhere have been getting into the spirit of things.
Last week Car Dealer reported that some sites were offering discounts of more than 16 per cent ahead of today’s switch over.
Among the groups to host midnight handovers was Sytner, which opened several of its Jaguar Land Rover stores in the middle of the night to allow the first customers to get their hands on their new cars.
Midnight handovers complete! ✅
Congratulations to all our customers who are already on the road in their new 23 plate vehicles and a big well done to our teams! #landrover #jaguar #newcar #23plate #newreg #cars #automotive #happymarch pic.twitter.com/ZOv6mhCuKl
— SytnerJLR (@SytnerJLR) March 1, 2023
Also enjoying a busy day is Listers, which is expecting to see 30 customers take ownership of brand new Land Rovers.
Chris Green, head of business at Listers Land Rover Solihull, even promised that every buyer would receive a ‘surprise and delight’ in the boot of their new cars.
He added: ‘My outlook diary is blocked out for the day and I can’t wait to meet and greet customers old and new, rumour has it I may even have some cup cakes to give out.’
Meanwhile, at Wessex Garages in Cardiff, today represents a double celebration as staff also mark St. David’s Day – the patron saint of Wales.
The showroom has been draped with the Welsh Flag, daffodils have been laid out and customers are being offered complimentary Welsh cakes.
The site is also offering huge savings of up to £3,250 as part of the New Plate Day celebrations.
Richard Mapley, from the dealership, said: ‘Obviously, there are a lot of new car registrations going on today but for us here in the Welsh Capital it is also St David’s day.
‘Customers are welcomed with fresh coffee, orange juice and Welsh cakes.
‘Along with that, the showroom has been decorated with flags, daffodils, balloons, and even the odd leek!’
Among the customers to collect their new cars this morning were a Mr and Mrs Youdale, who were handed the keys to a 23 plate Kia Stonic from Lloyd Kia South Lakes in Morecambe.
Also getting her hands on new wheels was a Mrs Newman, who picked up a Ford Focus from Taylors Ford – Skegness.
Are you hosting a special New Plate Day event? If so, get in touch and let us know how you’re marking the big day…
