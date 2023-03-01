Showrooms put on a show for customers as first 23 plate vehicles roll off the forecourts

As February turns to March, car dealers all over the country have been holding special to celebrate New Plate Day.

Six months on from the introduction of the 72 plate, the first 23 registered vehicles have been rolling off the forecourts today.

Despite some reports suggesting the biannual event no longer has the importance it once did, retailers everywhere have been getting into the spirit of things.

Last week Car Dealer reported that some sites were offering discounts of more than 16 per cent ahead of today’s switch over.

Among the groups to host midnight handovers was Sytner, which opened several of its Jaguar Land Rover stores in the middle of the night to allow the first customers to get their hands on their new cars.

Also enjoying a busy day is Listers, which is expecting to see 30 customers take ownership of brand new Land Rovers.