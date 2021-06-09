Log in
Chris Evans' and Chris Hoy's Ferrari 458Chris Evans' and Chris Hoy's Ferrari 458

News

Silverstone Auctions’ Ferrari sale raises £2.3m

  • Silverstone Auctions’ sale of Ferraris makes £2.3m in sales
  • A number of cars with celebrity provenance went under the hammer
  • Result comes as Car Dealer reveals auction boom

Time 13 seconds ago

The current boom in car auction prices continued over the weekend, with Silverstone Auctions making a whopping £2.3m at their sale of Ferraris.

Car Dealer today reported that auction prices are currently sky high, following the return of physical sales.

Demand is also soaring and the Buckinghamshire-based outlet has certainly benefitted from the hike.

Fill out our Car Dealer Power survey

The firm sold an impressive 30 cars and more than 100 items of Ferrari-themed automobilia.

The sale was held at the National Ferrari Owners’ Day at Sywell Aerodrome in Northamptonshire.

Among the highlights was a 458 DCT from 2010 that previously belonged to Sir Chris Hoy and radio DJ Chris Evans, which sold for £120,375. 

Another car that belonged to Evans – a 2003 575M Maranello – fetched £92,250.

Advert

Ferrari 575 that used to belong to Chris Evans

Elsewhere, a 1996 F355 GTB sold for £90,000 and a quartet of Dinos scooped a combined £1.08m.

Bosses at Silverstone say they are over the moon with the results, which come just weeks after their first physical sale in 18 months made over £3m.

Gary Dunne, sales controller of Silverstone Auctions said: ‘We were honoured to be a part of such a special day which celebrates Ferraris. 

‘We were delighted to see so many faces in our auction hall last Saturday as we safely welcomed back bidders into the room. 

‘We are now inviting entries to our next auction and people can talk to one of our team today about The Classic Sale at Silverstone.’

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190