Sinclair Group breaks ground on new Swansea JLR showroom

Sinclair Group has broken ground on a brand new Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) showroom in Swansea.

Set to open in summer 2023, the new dealership will replace the company’s existing site at Valley Way on Swansea Enterprise Park.

Built to JLR’s ‘Arch Concept’ design specification, the new showroom will have space for 12 cars to be on display, and a customer reception with a ‘barista service’.

A ‘personalisation suite’ will also be available allowing customers to configure their new car, plus two handover areas.

The new facility will include an 18-bay workshop and offer JLR’s ‘Drive-in’ service reception, while outside there will be room for 90 used cars.

Sinclair said the showroom has been designed with an eye on sustainability with a thermally-efficient shell and solar panels, while more than 3,000 shrubs and trees will be planted and new wetland habitats created.

The announcement follows Sinclair’s acquisition of Shukers Group in August.

The deal saw Sinclair take over Shukers’ Land Rover and Hyundai showrooms in Aberystwyth and cross the border into England with Shukers’ Land Rover dealership in Ludlow, Shropshire.

Andy Sinclair, managing director of the Sinclair Group, said: ‘We now represent 10 brands in 24 locations and are committed to providing our customers with the very finest facilities befitting the prestigious marques we represent and an outstanding experience to match. said

‘We’re proud to represent Jaguar Land Rover in Swansea and the prospect of operating from such a magnificent, new facility I believe will enhance our service offering and will provide magnificent surroundings for all whether coming to work or visiting us to buy a new car or bring an existing vehicle in for servicing.’

Overseeing the Swansea operation as head of franchise for Sinclair Jaguar Land Rover, Nicky Boyce added: ‘Our customers have the prospect of a retail experience that will be second-to-none and one which will combine the very latest Jaguar Land Rover facilities and showroom concepts with the class-leading service that the Sinclair Group has taken great pride in delivering for over 75 years.

‘The plans for our new Swansea premises look incredible and I am thrilled at the prospect of my colleagues and I travelling to work in such a state-of-the-art facility that offers the highest levels of modern luxury and proudly represents our brands of Jaguar Land Rover and the Sinclair Group.

‘It is a fitting reward for a team that has worked relentlessly to drive a positive local reputation since we took over the business in 2018 and deliver a service that we believe is class-leading.’

Pictured left to right: Nicky Boyce Sinclair Group head of franchise, Andy Sinclair Sinclair Group managing director, councillor Rob Stewart Swansea City Council leader, and Gareth Jones managing director Jones Brothers