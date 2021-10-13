Six in ten motorists would consider EV as their next car, study for Motor Ombudsman finds

Six out of ten motorists would now consider an electric car as their next vehicle, a recent study has shown.

A YouGov poll of commissioned by The Motor Ombudsman found that 61 per cent of UK drivers would consider an EV if they were looking to buy a new or used car in 2022.

The survey of 1,731 drivers also showed that 18 to 24-year-olds would be the most likely to turn to battery power for their next car.

A whopping 79 per cent of respondents in the age group said they would opt for this type of propulsion over more traditional powertrains.

When individuals considering an electric car were asked about the key factors that would influence their decision, 59 per cent said that the UK’s growing charging network would be an important reason.

The greater choice of electric models now available was seen as the next biggest factor on 42 per cent with another 39 per cent of citing the cost of unleaded and diesel.

Petrol station closures and the unavailability of fuel at the pumps was the fourth most stated factor to go electric on 22 per cent.

The expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone later this month, was specified by 15% of those looking to go electric.

Of those who said they would consider an electric vehicle, two thirds pointed to environmental benefits.

Meanwhile, 39 per cent were interested because electric cars could be charged on their driveway at their own convenience.

Bill Fennell, chief ombudsman and managing director of the Motor Ombudsman, said: ‘As our study has shown, electric vehicles are fast becoming a leading choice for motorists when buying a car, thanks in part to the growing charging network and the greater choice of models now on the market.

‘However, current events, such as the rising cost of petrol and diesel at the pumps, the unavailability of fuel, as well as the expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone in the London area, are clearly front of mind for consumers, and are playing their part in the decision regarding what type of car to get next.’