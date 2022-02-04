Log in

Skoda announces prices and specs for updated Karoq

  • Skoda announces updated Karoq will arrive in Britain on February 17
  • Model to come with updated tech with prices starting at £25,950
  • First deliveries expected to arrive in late spring

Time 40 mins ago

Skoda has revealed the price list for its update Karoq with base models set to start from £25,950.

The revised model will go on sale in the UK on February 17 and features a sharper exterior design than before, as well as a wider range of standard equipment.

Four engines will be available from launch – two petrol and two diesel. The former line-up contains a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit with 109bhp alongside a more powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with 148bhp which can be specified with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

In terms of diesel engines, there’s a single 2.0-litre turbocharged unit but it’s available with a choice of two outputs – 114bhp and 148bhp.

As with the petrol range, the more powerful version can be equipped with a DSG automatic gearbox and there’s the option of four-wheel-drive for this setup too.

All cars get a lot of standard equipment too. Entry-level SE Drive models bring 17-inch alloy wheels and an Amundsen touchscreen navigation system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. LED headlights and rear lights are also included, along with parking sensors.

Step up to SE L specification – which starts from £27,785 – and you’ll get 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome roof rails and a winter pack that includes a heated steering wheel alongside heated front seats. It also brings keyless entry and a rear-view camera.

Finally, there’s SportLine. Priced from £31,835, this grade adds full LED Matrix headlights, an LED interior light pack and a panoramic sunroof.

You also get an electrically operated boot, the aforementioned winter pack and front and rear parking sensors. Metallic paint is included too.

The updated Karoq will be available to order from February 17 ahead of the first deliveries commencing late in the spring.

