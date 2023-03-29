Skoda honours the best of its UK dealer network at special black tie ceremony

Skoda has been celebrating the very best of its UK dealer network at a glitzy ceremony for its retail partners.

The Czech brand handed out gongs in several categories as it looked to recognise the incredible work of dealers in the past 12 months.

The prestigious Retailer of the Year honour was scooped by Rainworth Skoda Mansfield, which saw off competition from DM Skoda Grimsby and Simpsons Skoda Great Yarmouth who finished second and third respectively.

The winning business has represented the brand since 2001 and previously won the overall prize back in 2019.

Commenting on the awards, Kevin Rendell, head of network sales at Skoda UK said: ‘We pride ourselves on customer service at Skoda and every year our retailer network goes above and beyond to deliver the best for our customers.

‘In another year that has seen the industry face a number of challenges, our retailers have gone the extra mile to deliver great service to owners, both new and existing.’

Among the night’s other big winners was West End Garage Skoda (Edinburgh) who won prizes in the Digital Experience and Customer Experience categories.

There were also victories for DM Keith Skoda (Grimsby), which came first in the People Excellence and Sales Scorecard awards.

Johnson Skoda (Burntwood) also secured a brace of awards, topping the Used Vehicle Sales and Skoda Finance categories.

A full list of winners can be seen below:

Overall Retailer of the Year: Rainworth Skoda Mansfield

Rainworth Skoda Mansfield People Excellence Award: D M Keith Skoda (Grimsby) and Meadens Skoda

Customer Experience West End Garage Skoda (Edinburgh)

Fleet Sales: Garland Motors Skoda, Aldershot

Skoda Finance: Johnsons Skoda (Burntwood)

Most improved Retailer: Johnsons Skoda (Birmingham)

Sales scorecard: D M Keith Skoda (Grimsby)

Service and Parts Scorecard: Meadens Skoda

Used Vehicle Sales: Johnsons Skoda (Burntwood)

Digital Experience: West End Garage Skoda (Edinburgh)

Pictured: Simon Beckett and Jon Atherton from Rainworth Skoda Mansfield