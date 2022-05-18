Skoda starts EV battery production in Czech Republic

Skoda has begun making batteries for modular electrification toolkit vehicles – the first European production site for the systems outside Germany.

A number of Volkswagen Group electric vehicles currently carry the MEB platform, including the Volkswagen ID.3, Skoda Enyaq iV and Audi Q4 e-tron.

Batteries made at the Mladá Boleslav plant will be used in Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi and Seat MEB vehicles.

Some 250 employees will be involved in producing more than 250,000 MEB battery systems a year on a newly built production line, which has had around 130m euros (circa £110.2m) ploughed in it.

Three sizes of battery will be made there – 55kWh, 62kWh and 82kWh – while employees will also be building a battery housing with an integrated cooling system, a battery management system and all the relevant electrical connections.

Batteries for some of Volkswagen Group’s hybrid models, including the Skoda Superb iV, have been made at Mladá Boleslav since 2019.

Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda Auto board member for production and logistics, said: ‘By launching the production of MEB battery systems, we are now manufacturing the absolute key component at the heart of the company.

‘This means we have achieved another goal towards our successful transition to electromobility.

‘I would like to thank the entire team who have worked very hard over recent months to set up this new production line.

‘We have invested around 130 million euros and can now produce more than 250,000 MEB battery systems a year for Skoda’s e-models and those of other group brands.

‘Our objective is clear: we want to produce e-components or e-vehicles at all three Czech plants by 2030.’

Skoda’s two other plants are in Kvasiny – where the flagship Superb plus Karoq and Kodiaq SUVs are built – and Vrchlabí, where all the VW Group’s DSG automatic gearboxes are made.