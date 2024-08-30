Snows dealership praised for ‘fantastic’ Motability customer service

A Snows car dealership in Dorset has won high praise for the way it treats a loyal Motability customer who lives in Hampshire.

The Poole-based Seat showroom has latterly provided an Ateca via the scheme for businesswoman Imali Chislett, who said the care and attention shown by senior sales executive Jason Batten and his colleagues was exceptional – putting other places to shame.

Imali, who lives in Fareham with husband Cameron, has a range of debilitating health issues and first visited Snows Seat in Poole while spending time with family members in the area some years ago.

Their experience was so positive that they became loyal customers – even while living as far north as Ripon in Yorkshire.

Disabled people who qualify for the Motability scheme swap their mobility allowance to lease a vehicle.

Imali, 23, pictured with Batten, said: ‘Cameron and I have been using Snows Seat in Poole for a number of years because of a lease car we have been running, and we’re continually impressed by the excellent service we receive.

‘The team have always been fantastic with me when it comes to visiting the showroom, accessing the services they provide and, most recently, organising my new Motability car.’

She and her husband run Inkfire, a disabled-led business development agency that specialises in graphic design, website development, public relations plus social media and has a global reach.

Paying tribute to the team at Snows Seat Poole, Imali said: ‘As a wheelchair user and business owner, I run my own blog and I’m quite involved in the disability community. I know first-hand how rare it is to find a supportive customer service environment.

‘One thing I really value about the Poole team – and Jason in particular – is that they always make me feel I’m just like anyone else.

‘As a young person with a disability, that’s actually quite unusual. You tend to be heaped in with senior citizens and independence isn’t encouraged!

‘The showroom is so well thought out for wheelchair use, and the way that they can help must be a massive selling point to other disabled people in the area.’

Imali has yet to learn to drive, so hubby will be behind the wheel for the time being, but she said: ‘The car looks fantastic and it’s perfect for our needs as it has enough space for my wheelchair without losing any seating.

‘Thanks once again to Jason and his colleagues for all their help.’

Batten said: ‘It’s always a pleasure to welcome Imali and Cameron to Snows Seat Poole and we’re proud and delighted that we were chosen to assist them with the acquisition of their stunning new Seat Ateca.

‘The couple are, of course, valued customers and have become firm friends of ours over the years. We wish them continued success with their business ventures and many years of happy motoring.’