Snows Motor Group’s ‘Big Quiz’ raises over £5,000 for automotive charity Ben

  • Special quiz event raised £5,566.44
  • Local companies generously supplied prizes
  • Ben says money raised will make ‘a world of difference’

Time 12:43 pm, January 27, 2025

Dealer group Snows has raised more than £5,000 for the automotive industry charity Ben after putting on its annual ‘Big Quiz’.

Members of staff from the Hampshire-based car dealership company, plus family and friends, gathered at the Concorde Club, Eastleigh, recently.

Organisers described the event as the most successful one yet, which saw a wide arrange of prizes handed out to the winning teams.

The prizes were supplied by local companies and organisations keen to help Snows raise as much money as possible.

Supporters included the Mayflower Theatre, Euro Car Parts, PR specialists OnCue Communications and Micheldever Tyres.

As well as the quiz itself, all Snows colleagues were invited to take part in a company-wide auction, bidding for lots such as Aviator sunglasses, an Apple watch, a pizza oven and tickets to a Southampton FC match.

In total, £5,566.44 was raised for Ben, the charity for people who work or have worked in the UK automotive industry.

Quiz night organiser Emily Harris, learning and development co-ordinator based at Snows Peugeot Romsey, said: ‘Everyone had a wonderful time at our annual Big Quiz – the night was a resounding success. I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported the event.

‘It’s amazing that more than £5,000 has been raised for Ben, and we know the team there will put the money to extremely good use. Let’s hope we can raise even more money next time!’

In a message to everyone who took part, a Ben spokesperson said: ‘We would like to say a huge thank you for your amazing donation of £5,566.44.

‘We hope everyone had a great time at the quiz. You’re all an inspiration! This support has made a world of difference to those in our automotive family who need us.’

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



