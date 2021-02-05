Even the smallest of used car dealers can be big stars on social media as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram give everyone an equal platform.

And in an age when more used car customers are searching – and buying – online than ever before, a good social media presence is absolutely vital.

For this award, sponsored by Marketing Delivery Social Stock – we were looking for dealers that used social media to engage with their customers.

We weren’t just looking at large follower counts, we wanted to see quality content that was posted frequently across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Leading the way in this vital area is Prestige Cars Kent, 2020’s overall winner.

Speaking to awards host Mike Brewer, in a video interview you can watch at the top of this story, the firm’s marketing and operations manager Rob Fenn explained how the firm has really focussed on social media in 2020.

‘We’ve invested heavily in the last 12 months in social media,’ he said.

‘In the used car sales market, building trust is the number one thing and that’s really want we want to – especially in the current times of closed showrooms.

‘It’s not just trust, however, but showing the customer there’s a team of people behind the company name who are there ready to help them.

‘We know that people are searching for us on the internet, and we know we need to show in every Google search our personality, the customer can trust us and overall get to know us.’

Fenn revealed there is a whole group working on its social media activities across various platforms.

A team of four, including a videographer and a photographer, all work together to build customer trust and make the customer experience as enjoyable as possible.

‘We’re known as a bit of a nerd team,’ Fenn said. ‘We know our cars inside out, and they love it and hopefully that shows through.’

In a year when the car industry has turned to social media as a vehicle to keep customer interest high, notify the public of Covid-19 precautions and ultimately drive car sales in times of lockdown, coming out on top is no mean feat, but it’s not a case of job done at Prestige Cars Kent.

Fenn added: ‘It’s a tough area to be in and looking ahead we are going to do more video and behind-the-scenes content so people really understand how the company works.

‘And in terms of growing our follower base, we will do more competitions with prizes and seeing how we can leverage that.

‘It’s great to get a pack on the back, but also we feel winning Social Media User of the Year is a launch pad as we look at our whole customer journey.’

Marshall Motor Group and SW Car Supermarket took home the Highly Commended awards.

W: prestigecarskent.co.uk

T: 01689 660385

