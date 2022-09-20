Software firm in multi-million-pound legal battle with Rolls-Royce over configurator tech

Rolls-Royce and BMW have been accused of stealing technology used to configure models online.

Topalsson, a software development firm, has brought the action which will go to London’s High Court in October in a claim and counterclaim by Rolls-Royce.

Munich-based Topalsson was hired by the luxury British brand to create configurator technology for its models.

According to The Times, Topalsson signed a contract with Rolls-Royce and BMW in 2018 but it was unlawfully terminated in April 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, it claims.

Topalsson is suing the Goodwood-based luxury carmaker for €6.4m for work completed but unpaid.

Rolls-Royce is countersuing for €18.6m, wanting Topalsson to pay compensation for not reaching deadlines and for the cost of having to source an alternative supplier.

Topalsson is also accusing BMW of stealing its intellectual property.

In a parallel case in Germany, the company claims it has seen its technology being used in BMW showrooms after the agreements had ended.

BMW denies the claims, the newspaper said.

The case with Rolls-Royce, meanwhile, is expected to last for most next month.

The carmaker said: ‘Topalsson’s performance was entirely unsatisfactory from the outset and [Rolls-Royce] was … forced to terminate the contract.

‘Rolls-Royce has defended the claim, which it considers to be without merit, and has made a counterclaim for the substantial losses resulting from Topalsson’s failure to perform.’