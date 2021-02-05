Teamwork makes the dream work, or so they say, and it’s definitely the case when it comes to our Specialist Used Car Dealership of the year winner – Premier GT.

This supercar dealer has put attention to detail at the forefront of everything they do, and it wowed our judges in the Specialist Used Car Dealership category.

Owner David Trigg explained that while they have won other gongs at the Used Car Awards before, this is always the one they wanted to take home.

‘We’re thrilled to win the award,’ he said, speaking to host Mike Brewer in a video interview you can watch above.

‘We do pay a lot of attention to detail in every car so it means so much to us to win this award.

‘We’ve won other awards with you in the past, but this is the one we really wanted so we’re absolutely thrilled this year.

‘We’ve all pulled together and made this happen.’

The judges were extremely impressed with how the stock is presented on a super slick website with amazing videos and stunning pictures.

Trigg added: ‘We do all of that in-house. We work very closely with 67 Degrees who built our website and I drive them a bit mad really because I do like attention to detail.

‘I like things done in a certain way, but they deliver for us every time.’

Trigg was full of praise for his team, based in West Sussex, who he said are the reason the business can deliver what it does every time.

‘All our photography and videos are done in-house by Zaak Andrews,’ he said.

‘He’s our head of filming, marketing and photography. He does all of our social media for us, so I’ve got to give credit to him.

He added: ‘The guys who do the selling and deal with the customers – the Google reviews speak for themselves and we’ve got five stars all the way through Auto Trader, too.

‘I’m very proud of the team I’ve got around me and that’s what makes us deliver what we deliver really.’

‘They’re a good bunch of guys. We’ve known each other for many years and we’re all good friends as well. They’re thrilled because it’s all their hard work that has got us here.’

BMW & Mini Direct in Worcester and electric car dealer R Symons in New Milton were highly commended.

W: premiergt.com

T: 01903 254800

To find out who else won awards in the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2020 click here.