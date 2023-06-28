Spidersnet – Highly Commended Website Provider for Franchised Dealers 2023

Spidersnet has clearly wowed its customers in 2023, picking up two Car Dealer Power winners trophies and a highly commended award in this fiercely competitive category for Website Provider for Franchised Dealers.

The Brighton-based web service company told Car Dealer: ‘We’ve been creating automotive websites for more than 25 years and it always feels good to continue to be recognised for this.

‘This award is even more special as it is voted for by the dealers themselves, so we feel really proud to have been highly commended.

‘It gives huge confidence to both existing and potential customers who can be certain that they are, or will be, working with a recognised and established web provider.

‘Our team works tirelessly to ensure our products as well as our service are second to none so this is great recognition for them too!’

Spidersnet, who are part of Friday Media Group, also won the Dealer Management System of the Year Award for its Autopromotor DMS and the Extra Mile Award, but told Car Dealer it will continue to improve current products to give car dealerships exactly what they need.

It added: ‘The past year has been a period of massive growth for Spidersnet.

‘We’ve developed new products and expanded our team.

‘We’ve added more industry-leading suppliers as partners, and we’ve increased and consistently achieved our commitment to the highest levels of customer support.

‘Our focus, as always, is to continue to improve our current products and develop more features that give dealers exactly what they want – enquiries, and in turn, sales.’