Sportif Citroen helps Aylesbury Rotary Club once again with van to tow Santa’s fundraising float

Sportif Citroen in Aylesbury came to the rescue of the town’s Rotary Club again this year with the free loan of a Berlingo to tow Santa’s float.

The service organisation’s own tow vehicle broke in 2019 and the dealership stepped up to the plate at the time so the float could tour the town’s streets to raise money for charities, as well as bring smiles to the faces of children and adults.

Last year, the pandemic-related restrictions meant the Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds was unable to go out visiting and collecting.

It hasn’t been able to afford a replacement vehicle, so this year the Park Street showroom gladly helped out again with the loan of the van.

The Berlingo has been out every night in December visiting various streets so people could donate.

The final total hasn’t been calculated yet, but £470 was raised from door collections in one night alone.

Dealer principal Simon Miskin said: ‘We were once again happy to help, especially as they were unable to go out visiting last year due to Covid restrictions.

‘Our brand-new Citroen Berlingo did a fantastic job, and was eye-catching with light-reflective vinyl reindeer to add to the festive feel.

‘We are pleased to say that this year everyone has been very generous with their donations.’