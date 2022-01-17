SsangYong announces sponsorship deal with historic Hereford Racecourse

SsangYong Hereford has announced a new partnership that will see it sponsor the historic Hereford Racecourse.

The dealership is located just five minutes from the 250-year-old horse racing venue and will team up with the site in 2022.

It will see the SsangYong supply vehicles to the racecourse throughout the year to ferry officials around the grounds.

The vehicles will be utilised to transport the official race starters to the start of each race, as well as providing the support vehicles to the carry doctors that provide essential medical care at the side of the racecourse during a race meeting.

Dave Peachey, managing director at SsangYong Hereford said: ‘Brand awareness is at the heart of horse racing’s appeal, where races command TV coverage and there are a number of race days featured on free-to-air coverage in Britain.

‘We want SsangYong to be at the heart of Hereford races – it’s about building a relationship between two businesses, utilising a wealth of experience and ensuring our brand is at the forefront of people’s hearts and minds in our local area.’

SsangYong has been growing in the UK in recent years and two weeks ago announced plans to increase its network to 75 dealerships by mid-2022.

Hereford Racecourse jumps between January and April and are already in the midst of a very busy season.

Rebecca Davies, executive director & clerk of the course, said: ‘We are thrilled to be partnering with SsangYong Hereford, its support with vehicles is vital to the racing operation, and we are excited to be working with the SsangYong team moving forwards.

‘The vehicles all look fabulous too.’