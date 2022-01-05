SsangYong looks to increase UK network to 75 dealerships by mid-2022

SsangYong has told of its ambitions to increase the size of its UK dealer network to 75 sites by the middle of this year.

It said 16 dealerships signed up to the brand across the country in 2021 – 14 of which were former Mitsubishi showrooms.

There are now 65 SsangYong dealers in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said: ‘This brand has undergone dramatic transformation over the past few years with the implementation of a new growth strategy and the introduction of new and more exciting products, whilst maintaining a firm focus on the expansion of our dealer network.

‘Our dealer portfolio is of paramount importance to our customers.

‘Our focus on filling open points and appointing new, good dealers will help the brand to generate more awareness and provide buyers with even more confidence.’

Dave Rose, head of franchising for SsangYong Motors UK, added: ‘We want to make it easy for dealers to join our franchise, so we’ve removed unnecessary barriers.

‘We have big plans in place to develop the network even further over the next 12 months and if we achieve these plans we will be absolutely delighted!’

The latest dealers to add SsangYong to their portfolio are Palmers Hemel Hempstead, Holt SsangYong Derby, pictured, Balmer Lawn Southampton, Fields SsangYong in Dunley and North City Autos in Chingford.

SsangYong has revised all its models, including extending the Musso pick-up range, and said the brand offered a very clear product portfolio of SUV, 4×4 and pick-up models.

It added that these were all growing sectors, and to support the growth it needed a strong and evenly spread representation, with an anticipated increase to a 75-strong network by mid-2022.