Stellantis and Amazon partner for next-generation digital cockpit for EVs

Stellantis and Amazon have announced a new collaboration which will include new infotainment and connectivity systems.

The two companies have revealed details of ‘a series of global, multi-year agreements’ that will ‘transform the in-vehicle experience for millions of Stellantis customers and advance the mobility industry’s transition to a sustainable, software-defined future’.

The partnership will also ‘create a suite of software-based products and services that seamlessly integrate with customers’ digital lives and add value over time through regular over-the-air (OTA) software updates’, a statement said.

Headlining the collaboration is the SmartCockpit which will be used in electric vehicles based on Stellantis’s new STLA platform.

The first new EV using STLA is scheduled to arrive in 2024.

Stellantis said the SmartCockpit platform will ‘seamlessly integrate with customers’ digital lives to create personalised, intuitive in-vehicle experiences’, but didn’t reveal any further details.

An idea of how the system will be integrated into future Stellantis EVs is on offer in the Chrysler Airflow concept.

Revealed earlier this week at the CES show in Las Vegas, the Airflow’s interior features a large HD screen in front of each occupant (pictured top).

Alexa voice assistant and an app store will available for owners and passengers, while it’s thought different Stellantis cars will have a variation of the system, with MPVs offering more practical information and functions, while SUV models may include off-roading tutorials.

The collaboration also includes Amazon becoming the first company to take delivery of the new US-only Ram ProMaster in 2023.

The new pure-electric van was designed with input from Amazon and with last-mile delivery features in mind.

Stellantis – which owns a raft of brands including Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat and Opel-Vauxhall – says the new relationship will accelerate its ‘shift to becoming a sustainable mobility tech company’.

CEO Carlos Tavares said: ‘By leveraging artificial intelligence and cloud solutions, we will transform our vehicles into personalised living spaces and enhance the overall customer experience, making our vehicles the most wanted, most captivating place to be, even when not driving.’

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, added: ‘We are inventing solutions that will help enable Stellantis to accelerate connected and personalised in-vehicle experiences, so that every moment in motion can be smart, safe, and tailored to each occupant.

‘Together, we will create the foundation for Stellantis to transform from a traditional automaker into a global leader in software-driven development and engineering.’