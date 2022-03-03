Log in
Children who fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine play on the floor of an event hall in a hotel offering shelter in Siret, Romania (Andreea Alexandru_AP)Children who fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine play on the floor of an event hall in a hotel offering shelter in Siret, Romania (Andreea Alexandru_AP)

Stellantis donates one million euros to help Ukrainian refugees and civilians fleeing from Russian invasion

  • Multi-national corporation gives financial aid equating to approximately £830,000
  • Chief executive condemns the violence and aggression of Russia
  • Stellantis has 71 employees in Ukraine and they are all said to be safe right now

Stellantis has donated one million euros in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainian refugees and civilians displaced by the Russian invasion.

The multi-national automotive manufacturing corporation said that helped by its head of operations in Ukraine, it will rely on a local non-governmental organisation to support Ukrainians in using the fund.

It has been donated via its foundation and equates to some £830,000.

Stellantis has 71 employees in Ukraine and immediately set up a dedicated support team working round the clock to actively monitor their health and safety.

They are all understood to be safe at the moment.

CEO Carlos Tavares said: ‘Stellantis condemns violence and aggression and, in this time of unprecedented pain, our priority is the health and safety of our Ukrainian employees and families.

‘An aggression that shook a world order, already unsettled by uncertainty, has been launched.

‘The Stellantis community, made of 170 nationalities, looks with dismay as civilians flee the country.

‘Even if the scale of casualties is not yet apparent, the human toll will be unbearable.’

Pictured at top are Ukrainian children who fled from the conflict, playing on the floor of an event hall in a hotel offering shelter in Siret, Romania (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

