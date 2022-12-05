Steve Dhesi – Used Car Dealer Principal of the Year 2022

SUV Prestige managing director Steve Dhesi made it a double triumph on the night for the thriving business when he was named the Used Car Dealer Principal for 2022.

The Wetherby-based dealership also won the trophy for Best Used Car Online Sales Experience.

Dhesi fought off countless other nominations to be named the top used car dealer principal.

Described as an inspiring team player and a boss who leads from the front, he has overseen the introduction of an exciting omnichannel approach at his business that has taken it from strength to strength.

Dhesi said: ‘This is the first time we’ve entered any awards. We were so happy to be nominated for four of them, then to be shortlisted for two and win both of them.

‘Everybody goes 110 per cent every single day. We have got a fantastic team and we’re really, really proud of them.

‘This award goes to them. The way we treat our family and kids, we treat the SUV Prestige family the same way.

‘I am so proud to have got these awards. There is a great atmosphere here and this is certainly a ceremony we want to be coming to for the next 10 to 20 years.’

He is pictured on the left with his wife Satinda Dhesi, Adam Marsh, new business account handler at category sponsor Aston Lark (centre), and Mike Brewer (right).

James Baggott said: ‘The win for Steve Dhesi, our 2022 Used Car Dealer Principal of the Year, is truly something to shout about.

‘Leadership isn’t easy at the best of times, let alone when the economic landscape is changing so rapidly and the technology that powers the used car industry is also moving at a fast pace. Well done indeed, Steve!’

Mike Brewer said: ‘My congratulations to our new Used Car Dealer Principal of the Year, Steve Dhesi. Well done, sir, and I hope the trophy looks the business in your office.’

SUV Prestige is one of the largest independent prestige car dealerships in the UK, delivering industry-leading standards across the business.

The dealership stocks up to 300 high-end prestige, sports and luxury vehicles.

With a state-of-the-art preparation centre on site, its expert teams of vehicle technicians, bodywork and detailing specialists ensure that every car sold or serviced receives supreme levels of care and attention.

