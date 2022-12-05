SUV Prestige – Best Used Car Online Sales Experience 2022

SUV Prestige won the prize for providing the Best Used Car Online Sales Experience to customers.

The judges remarked that the website run by the Wetherby-based outfit was smart, well designed, and backed up by brilliant levels of help and advice, all resulting in a superb mystery shopping score.

Not only that but the dealership’s MD Steve Dhesi was named Used Car Dealer Principal of the Year for 2022 as well!

Dhesi said: ‘This is the first time we’ve entered any awards. We were so happy to be nominated for four of them, then to be shortlisted for two and win both of them.’

‘Everybody goes 110 per cent every single day. We have got a fantastic team and we’re really, really proud of them.

‘This award goes to them. The way we treat our family and kids, we treat the SUV Prestige family the same way.

‘I am so proud to have got these awards. There is a great atmosphere here and this is certainly a ceremony we want to be coming to for the next 10 to 20 years.’

Pictured at top from left are Steve Dhesi, his wife Satinda Dhesi, their daughter Lucinda Dhesi, Shaun Harris (commercial director of category sponsor Codeweavers), Owen Denning, Harry Leighton and Mike Brewer

James Baggott said: ‘The Best Online Sales Experience category is a hugely important one at the Used Car Awards, and its significance grows year after year.

‘SUV Prestige are entitled to feel very proud of themselves to beat off plenty of competition.’

Mike Brewer added: ‘Providing a great online sales experience is crucial to a dealership’s success. Those who do it well will succeed, while those who aren’t so proficient risk falling by the wayside.

‘I’m pleased to say that SUV Prestige are smashing it out of the park!’

SUV Prestige is one of the largest independent prestige car dealerships in the UK, delivering industry-leading standards across the business.

The dealership stocks up to 300 high-end prestige, sports and luxury vehicles.

With a state-of-the-art preparation centre on site, its expert teams of vehicle technicians, bodywork and detailing specialists ensure that every car sold or serviced receives supreme levels of care and attention.

