Steven Eagell signs up to Automotive 30% Club

  • Boss of UK’s largest Toyota retailer group tells of natural synergy with club’s aspirations
  • Membership complements that of Toyota GB’s president
  • Club aims to fill at least 30 per cent of key leadership positions with diverse women by 2030

Steven Eagell has become the latest industry heavyweight to sign up to the Automotive 30% Club.

The eponymous managing director of the UK’s largest Toyota and Lexus retailer group joins other luminaries including Hendy Group and Marshall Motor Group CEOs Paul Hendy and Daksh Gupta.

The voluntary network of managing directors and chief executives from UK-based automotive manufacturing, retailing and supplier companies aims to fill at least 30 per cent of key leadership positions in member organisations with diverse women by 2030.

Club founder Julia Muir said: ‘I’m very pleased to welcome on board Steven Eagell as the newest member of the Automotive 30% Club.

‘As a leader with strong inclusive values and being the country’s largest Toyota and Lexus retailer with 30 sites, Steven’s membership complements that of Toyota GB president Agustin Martin and will create a significant opportunity for progressing gender balance and inclusion in the sector.’

Eagell said: ‘Diversity and inclusivity are at the core of our people strategy, so there is already a natural synergy with the aspirations of the Automotive 30% Club.

‘I am delighted to have joined the club and I’m very much looking forward to working with the team, patrons and other members to assist with retaining and attracting top talent to the industry.’

In 2019, the Steven Eagell Group turned over £448m with EBITDA profit of £12.6m, and for 2020 Eagell says the numbers will be even better.

Last year, the group completed the purchase of two more Lexus and four Toyota sites from the Vantage Motor Group, taking its dealership tally to 22 Toyota and eight Lexus dealerships.

Eagell recently chatted exclusively to Car Dealer Live – you can watch the interview below:

