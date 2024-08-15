Stoneacre directors embrace working with Nissan after Trenton Motor Group deal

Stoneacre’s bosses have told how they’re looking forward to working with Nissan following the dealer outfit’s acquisition of Trenton Motor Group.

Trenton was bought by the Car Dealer Top 100 firm last month in a strategic expansion move, with all jobs secured.

The acquisition – for an undisclosed sum – saw Stoneacre add Nissan’s Hull and Grimsby dealerships to its portfolio.

Shaun Foweather, managing director at Stoneacre, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome the Trenton Motor Group team into the Stoneacre family.

‘This acquisition not only strengthens our position in the market but also reflects our commitment to local economies and communities.

‘We are pleased to reassure the employees of Trenton Motor Group that this acquisition means their jobs are secure, and we look forward to working together to achieve mutual success.’

Stoneacre’s directors said they were looking forward to working with Nissan’s senior team to enhance opportunities for both companies in the East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire areas.

The motor group added that it would continue to uphold its values of integrity, professionalism and innovation as it integrated Trenton Motor Group into its operations.