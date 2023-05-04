Supercar dealer heads to London in £500k Zagato to pay tribute to the King

Supercar dealer Tom Hartley will be making his own special tribute to the King this weekend to mark the Coronation.

Hartley – winner of the Used Car Awards Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 – will be driving to London in a specially sign-written Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake.

The supercar specialist has emblazoned the car – one of just 48 made, costing £500,000 – with the Coronation emblem, Union Flag decals and the words ‘God Save The King’ written on the back.

The supercar dealer, based in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, said he will be driving the car to London tomorrow (Friday) and then parading it around the capital during the three days of celebrations.

Hartley said: ‘As we all know this weekend is a very special weekend for us being British – the Coronation of King Charles III.

‘Coincidentally, it falls at the same time as we were celebrating 50 years of being in business. So it’s a very special time for us to celebrate both occasions.

‘I’ve always been a great loyal follower of the royal family, so have all the Hartleys – I thought the Queen was an amazing lady.

‘So, we’ve really made an effort to have the special Aston Martin Zagato – one of 48 – dressed for the occasion, and I’ll be driving up and down in this car in London, Mayfair, Kensington, Chelsea, and Knightsbridge, during the four days from our London office.’

Hartley said he will be followed by an ‘American film company’ which is also making a programme about the car dealer’s 50 years in business.

He told Car Dealer that he also hoped the King might see the car during his time in the capital.

