Suzuki honours its top dealerships at swanky awards ceremony

Suzuki has been recognising the very best dealerships in its network at a swanky awards dinner in Tenerife.

Eastbourne Suzuki being was crowned National Dealer of the Year by the Japanese outfit, which has around 150 sites in the UK.

Meanwhile, the prestigious gong for Best Customer Experience was presented to J&J Bridgend, which also received a special prize in recognition of 25 years representing Suzuki.

Five other businesses also received regional awards with Luscombe Suzuki Leeds, Fleming Brothers of Hunstanton and Cumbria Suzuki claiming honours, as well as Roadworthy Suzuki of Bristol and C&M McDonald of Aberdeen.

All dealerships within Suzuki’s nationwide network were evaluated using the same criteria to determine the regional, national and customer experience winners.

Judges assessed firms on the percentage of target sales achieved, finance penetration percentage, sales and service customer experience, number of parts and also quantity of accessories sold.

Each outfit was then given an overall score to determine the winners.

Dale Wyatt, director of automobile at Suzuki GB PLC, said: ‘It is an honour to again recognise the achievements of our network over the last twelve months which was even more important due to market conditions and the heavy restrictions on supply we continue to experience.

‘We would like to congratulate all our award winners, they have shown exemplary standards of work and customer service, and without them, we would not be in the strong position that we find ourselves in today as we head into a new year and our new vision for the future.

‘Congratulations, and we look forward to enjoying further success and another formal celebration together in 2023.’

Main image: The team from Eastbourne Suzuki collecting their award

