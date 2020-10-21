Suzuki dealers will be able to take orders for the new Across SUV next month.

The Across sits above the Vitara and will be Suzuki’s largest SUV it offers in the UK, but the firm has said there will be ‘very limited supply availability’.

The new SUV is a product of the firm’s recently signed collaboration with Toyota.

The Across is a lightly made-over version of Toyota’s RAV4, and dealers will also soon sell a Suzuki version of the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports called the Swace.

The Suzuki stands apart from the RAV4 thanks to a new grille and steering wheel, and unlike the Toyota the Across comes with just one engine engine option – a plug-in hybrid petrol with four-wheel drive.

It uses a 2.5-litre petrol engine mated with an electric motor and batteries. With a combined system output of 302bhp, the Across becomes the most powerful car Suzuki offers in the UK.

As a result of the electrification , the Across emits 22g/km of CO2 on the combined cycle, while fuel consumption stands at a claimed 282mpg. It’s also able to travel for up to 46 miles on electricity alone thanks to a large 18.1kWh battery.

There’s one trim level, too, with features including leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control and heated front and rear seats as standard. A large nine-inch central infotainment screen is fitted as standard too.

Prices kick off at £45,599.