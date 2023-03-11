Suzuki showroom worker faces jail for offences including having sex with a dog

A car showroom worker who performed a sex act at a Suzuki dealership while a colleague and customers were there is facing jail after also admitting having intercourse with a dog.

Steven Smith, 40, had three indecent images of children and distributed one of them as well, reported the Chester Standard.

He admitted 18 sex offences, pleading guilty to 17 of them at Chester Magistrates’ Court and the 18th – relating to the bestiality charge – at the city’s crown court sitting at the magistrates’ court.

Smith, who used to live in Frodsham but is currently of no fixed abode, had 55 hard-core porn images showing people having intercourse or performing sex acts with animals, the court was told.

He also exposed himself on purpose 11 times in ‘numerous public places’ with the intention of somebody seeing him, according to the report.

An earlier hearing at the magistrates’ court was told Smith carried out a sex act as he was sitting at the unnamed Suzuki dealership in Crewe while two customers and a staff member were there.

Smith will be sentenced on Monday, April 24 at the crown court after a report is compiled.

In the meantime, he was given conditional bail and must adhere to a draft Sexual Harm Prevention Order restricting his use of the internet. He will also have to sign the sex offenders register.

Judge Patrick Thompson warned him that bail and the pre-sentence report wouldn’t have any bearing on what the punishment would be, adding there was a ‘very strong prospect of a custodial sentence’.

Picture: PA Images