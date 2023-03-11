Log in
Chester Magistrates' Court, via PAChester Magistrates' Court, via PA

News

Suzuki showroom worker faces jail for offences including having sex with a dog

  • Steven Smith, 40, of no fixed abode, performed sex act in dealership while people were there
  • He has admitted 18 sex offences and was bailed
  • Smith had three indecent images of children and distributed one of the pictures
  • He also had 55 hard-core bestiality images and had sex with a dog as well
  • Court is told he exposed himself 11 times in public
  • Judge warns him of ‘very strong prospect of custodial sentence’
Advert

Time 11:26 am, March 11, 2023

A car showroom worker who performed a sex act at a Suzuki dealership while a colleague and customers were there is facing jail after also admitting having intercourse with a dog.

Steven Smith, 40, had three indecent images of children and distributed one of them as well, reported the Chester Standard.

He admitted 18 sex offences, pleading guilty to 17 of them at Chester Magistrates’ Court and the 18th – relating to the bestiality charge – at the city’s crown court sitting at the magistrates’ court.

Advert

Smith, who used to live in Frodsham but is currently of no fixed abode, had 55 hard-core porn images showing people having intercourse or performing sex acts with animals, the court was told.

He also exposed himself on purpose 11 times in ‘numerous public places’ with the intention of somebody seeing him, according to the report.

An earlier hearing at the magistrates’ court was told Smith carried out a sex act as he was sitting at the unnamed Suzuki dealership in Crewe while two customers and a staff member were there.

Advert

Smith will be sentenced on Monday, April 24 at the crown court after a report is compiled.

In the meantime, he was given conditional bail and must adhere to a draft Sexual Harm Prevention Order restricting his use of the internet. He will also have to sign the sex offenders register.

Judge Patrick Thompson warned him that bail and the pre-sentence report wouldn’t have any bearing on what the punishment would be, adding there was a ‘very strong prospect of a custodial sentence’.

Picture: PA Images

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51