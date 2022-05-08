Swansway Group spreads spring cheer with gifts to help people in need as cost-of-living crisis deepens

Swansway Motor Group’s spring charity patrol has been out in force bringing cheer to people in need after rethinking its annual initiative.

Previously, it donated thousands of Easter eggs to those who may not have had any sweet treats over the holiday weekend.

But this year, after seeing how the cost-of-living crisis was affecting people, it decided to work closely with its long-standing charity partners to donate items that they needed the most.

The gifts ranged from craft supplies and cooking equipment to food and bedding donations in each area where it does business.

Swansway Motor Group director David Smyth said: ‘We are dedicated to giving back to the communities that have continued to support us.

‘We all know that this year the need for support has never been higher, and we are delighted to be able to donate items that would help our chosen charities in their mission to support those most in need.

‘And hopefully, if there are other businesses that are in a position to do so, they will be encouraged to do the same.’

Easter eggs were also given, but other donations included books, toys, gardening items plus baby and hygiene products.

Gifts went to organisations in places including Penrith, Carlisle, Bolton, Birkenhead, Preston, Stoke, Crewe, Stockport, Liverpool, Chester, Oldham, Stafford, Blackburn and Birmingham.

Sarah Cook, chief executive of Home-Start Host, which supports families in areas including Bolton, Stockport and Oldham, said: ‘We are so grateful to Swansway Motor Group for their continued support.

‘Their donation of slow cookers was greatly appreciated by our team and will go towards helping the families we support. Their refreshed approach of asking what we were in need of shows a desire to give back to the community.’

Charlotte Almond, strategy and business development manager at Staffordshire Women’s Aid, said: ‘We are so grateful to the Swansway Motor Group for their ongoing support of our work.

‘Their spring donation of bedding will be used at our refuge, Forward House, supporting women and children who have fled domestic violence.

‘As a local charity, support from our community makes a real and tangible difference to the many families we support in Staffordshire. Thank you.’