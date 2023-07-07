Swansway launches new car-buying service as it looks to meet demands of modern customers

Dealer group Swansway has officially launched a new car-buying service which allows customers to sell their vehicles from the comfort of their own home.

The new ‘Sell 2 Swansway’ website was devised by bosses at the Car Dealer Top 100 group as part of a bid to meet the demands of modern consumers.

The platform allows sellers to get a valuation on their vehicle is just 60 seconds, by simply enterring their car’s reg number and mileage.

The valuation is then guaranteed for one week to allow them to make a decision on whether or not they want to sell to Swansway.

From there, the site uses a similar process to other car buying sites, such as We Buy Any Car, with customers given the choice of how and when they want the car to be appraised.

Once a final price has been agreed, Swansway will pay an instant ‘on-the-driveway’ payment when collecting the vehicle.

Commenting on the new service, Swansway Motor Group director John Smyth said: ‘We are excited to announce the launch of Sell 2 Swansway.

‘Here at Swansway Motor Group, we pride ourselves in being reactive to changes in the motor industry and Swansway will offer our customers an easy way to dispose of their vehicle.’

As part of the launch, Swansway has recruited a five-man team whose sole responsibility is to manage the new division.

