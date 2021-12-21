Sytner Derby Audi puts on festive lunch to thank charity volunteers for hard work through the year

Sytner Derby Audi has been getting into the festive spirit by throwing a Christmas lunch for local charity volunteers.

The dealership invited 40 volunteers from Community Action Derby to enjoy a Christmas dinner, with all of the trimmings.

The event was thrown to thank the unpaid workforce for their hard work, dedication and contribution to the community.

The charity provides support and guidance for voluntary and community groups as well as running the Derby Food 4 Thought Alliance.

The project was initially created to respond to the immediate needs of people in Derby at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Demand for the alliance has since been increasing and over 2,000 food parcels are being handed out each month.

Currently 241,868 items have been distributed via its central storage unit.

Kate Painter, HR Manager at Volkswagen Group Division, said: ‘Derby Food 4 Thought Alliance is a fantastic organisation that supports people in the community who are experiencing food poverty.

‘It’s great that we were able to give something back to those who spend their time throughout the year helping others and providing support for those who need it, especially during these really tough couple of years.’

The day saw volunteers greeted with a reception drink before being seated in style to reward them for everything that they’ve done over the past two years.

All volunteers left with a gift from Father Christmas and one lucky volunteer won a luxury hamper to take home and enjoy this Christmas.